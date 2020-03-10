Buzdar reviews measures being adopted against coronavirus

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired an emergency meeting in which situation arising due to coronavirus as well as preventive and precautionary measures to cope up with it were being reviewed.

It was also decided during the meeting to make preventive measures more effective in order to save the people of the province from the dangers of coronavirus. Usman Buzdar while addressing the participants directed that every step should be undertaken so as to make the screening mechanism of passengers arriving from abroad at the airports foolproof. He further directed that close coordination should also be maintained continuously with federal government and concerned departments. Special attention should be paid on imparting training to doctors, nurses and paramedical staff.

He further maintained that the masses should strictly follow and implement on the preventive measures being given by concerned departments to save themselves from coronavirus. They should also wash their hands frequently, he added. Punjab government has undertaken essential measures to effectively cope up with the dangers of coronavirus. Whatever measure is humanly possible will inevitably be taken up in order to save the people of the province from coronavirus, he vowed.

Control room being set up in Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department is monitoring the situation round the clock. Punjab cabinet meeting will also be given briefing about coronavirus. Cabinet committee by holding meeting tomorrow should take stock of the current situation and also take timely decisions for undertaking additional necessary measures in this regard. An effective and vigorous awareness campaign should also be continued regarding adopting precautionary measures and saving people from the hazards of coronavirus.

Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also briefed about latest situation regarding coronavirus. Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Member Provincial Assembly Sardar Aftab, Secretary Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education, Commissioner Lahore Division, Principal Secretary to CM and Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, members of provincial assembly belonging to the PML-N and PPP called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Former MNA Ch. Tahir Bashir Cheema was also present on this occasion. Assembly members reposed their complete trust on the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. Matters pertaining to current political situation and other important issues came under discussion during the meeting. Assembly members while meeting with Usman Buzdar announced to continue lending their unconditional support to the government. It was also decided during the meeting to continue working jointly in order to serve people of the province. On this occasion, assembly members of the province while talking with Usman Buzdar also assured him that they are siding with him and will continue to do so. Usman Buzdar maintained that we will take you along in our journey to render public service and problems of the masses will be resolved on priority basis. We will advance forward by taking you along and will also give you due respect and dignity. He further regretted that previous rulers did not spare any effort to ruin this country and PTI government came into power in extremely adverse circumstances. We are minutely weeding out corruption of previous rulers. Change is in the offing and will inevitably come about, he vowed. No hurdle will be tolerated in the way of providing public service. He further stated that assembly members are highly respectable for him and their genuine works will be done at all costs. Those who met with Usman Buzdar included Nishat Ahmad Daha, Muhammad Ghias-ud-Din, Ch. Ashraf Ali, Muhammad Faisal Khan Niazi, Ghazanfar Ali Khan, Muhammad Arshad, Azhar Abbas and Yunis Ali Ansari.

Also, Buzdar expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Anwar Hussain Haqi, senior journalist and reporter daily Aaj News Lahore. In a condolence message, the chief minister extended sympathies and condolences with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace.