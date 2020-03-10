KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) carried out a raid on Tuesday upon the intelligence information and arrested 3 suspected criminals of a group who were involved in several criminal activities included looting people, killings, possessing illegal weapons, armed robberies and street crimes in the different parts of the city.

According to the reports, the accused Ameer Nawaz, Haider Khan and Saeed Muhammad were wanted by the Kohat police fled from Kohat fearing his arrest and continued his criminal activities in Karachi.

According to the first information report (FIR) accused were involved in more than 150 criminal activities included looting people, looting banks, killings, armed robberies and street crimes.

All three accused have been handed over to the Kohat police for legal proceedings.

Masses are requested to report the presence of any such elements immediately to the nearest check post, rangers helpline 1101 or whatsapp number 03479001111. Identity of the informer shall be kept confidential.