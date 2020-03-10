Report on wheat, sugar shortage to address all concerns of opposition, NA told

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday informed the National Assembly (NA) that the report on the shortage of wheat and sugar in Pakistan would address all concerns of the opposition.

Responding to a point of order raised by Khawaja Muhammad Asif of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he said that the committee which was formed to investigate the shortage had submitted its initial report to Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan, who had asked its members more questions about the issue.

“Hopefully, the committee’s report will be received during the current week. If the opposition’s concerns are not addressed in the report then their demand for a parliamentary committee can be considered,” he added.

Khawaja Asif demanded the formation of a parliamentary committee to pinpoint the elements involved in the shortage of basic commodities and asked the government to share the report with the parliament.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry asked the opposition to give a deadline for Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s return to Pakistan.

Responding to another point, he said the representatives of Office Management Group (OMG) were taken on board by the reform committee headed by Dr Ishrat Husain.