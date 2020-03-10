Bill moved in NA to set up university at PM House

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly (NA) on Monday witnessed the introduction of five government bills in the House including a legislative proposal to set up a university at Prime Minister House.

All these bills were referred to the relevant committees for further consideration.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan introduced the Members of Parliament (Salaries and Allowances) (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Pakistan Health Research Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 which were referred to the relevant committees.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry introduced the University of Engineering and Emerging Technology Bill, 2020, in the House which was also referred to as the relevant committee.

The minister said that this bill will pave the way to establish a state-of-the-art University of Engineering and Emerging Technologies at the Prime Minister House.

Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmad Shah introduced the Islamabad Capital Territory Charities Registration, Regulation and Facilitation Bill, 2020, and the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which were also forwarded to the relevant committees for elaboration.