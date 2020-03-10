Navy launches drive to plant 4m trees

ISLAMABAD: Navy Chief Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Monday kicked off a plantation drive of 4 million trees across the country by planting a sapling at the Naval Headquarters.

A Navy spokesperson said that a concerted effort from the people and institutes was needed to battle the persistent and serious threats of climate change.

The naval chief expressed firm resolve to ensure that the institute played its due role in tackling the threat of climate change, global warming and greenhouse gases.

Special prayers were made by senior navy officials present alongside the naval chief for the success of the plantation drive.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had earlier said that the incumbent government was planning to introduce a subject of tree plantation in the national curriculum.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Spring Tree Plantation Campaign in Mianwali on Sunday, the prime minister said the youth has a major role to play in making the tree plantation drive a success.