LHC directs PEMRA to run TV campaign on Coronavirus

Lahore High Court has issued notice to Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority to launch an awareness campaign on Coronavirus. The directive was issued by Chief Justice LHC Mamoon Rashid Sheikh.

The Chief Justice inquired Punjab Government’s attorney on whether there’s a television campaign to create awareness of the virus. The attorney responded that relevant material had been put up in public places, particularly hospitals.

“I saw that something has been started on television as well,” a publication quoted the chief justice who then instructed Pemra to run a TV campaign on the matter.

Notably, the directives were issued during the hearing of a case against surgical masks shortage in the market. Punjab Government’s attorney informed the court that an FIR had been registered on this issue.

Earlier, Pakistan Railways has started awareness campaign after the outbreak of coronavirus in the world. Pakistan Railways Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dost Ali Leghari held an important meeting at Pakistan Railways headquarters and directed the officials to start an awareness campaign and take precautionary measures as annually 70 million passengers travel by trains in Pakistan