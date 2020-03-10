CM Sindh’s brother in law tested positive for coronavirus

According to the reports, a close relative of CM Sindh Mehdi Shah has become a victim of the coronavirus as he recently traveled to Iran and had come back from Syria some days ago.

Moreover, it was a day ago when 8 new positive cases were confirmed in Karachi. As being reported, five people infected with the coronavirus arrived in Pakistan from Doha via Syria. Three patients reportedly arrived in Karachi from London via Dubai.

In an internal department meeting, chaired by Sindh’s Minister of Health and Population Welfare Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho, it decided that Sindh Health Department would be setting up its own health desk and screening at the Karachi Airport to screen all the patients coming to Karachi while all private and Public hospitals will be setting up a frontline desk for information on Corona Virus.

The meeting decided that an Advisory will issued today to avoid large public gatherings, and it has suggested to the CM to put a ban on large public gatherings like PSL.

Besides these, Advisory will issued today for people to self-quarantine for 14 days if they have recently come to Karachi from a country with positive cases.

The press note says Gadap Hospital prepared and set up as an Isolation facility for all confirmed positive cases, while SOPs provided to all private hospitals on how to deal with a positive Corona Virus case.