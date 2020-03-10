The human body is a compound, well-developed machine consisting of many parts, each for a specific vital function. Among these parts, the Kidney constitutes a ‘life-sustaining organ’. Kidneys, two in number are bean-shaped organs located against back muscles in the upper abdominal area. Kidneys have an important role in our physiology. In addition to cleaning blood, kidneys maintain salt and water balance and correct any imbalance. They release hormones essential in the production of red blood cells and regulate bone health.

Kidneys fix the blood pressure and some chemicals in the blood like potassium, sodium, phosphate, calcium, and acids. Also, the kidneys remove toxins and drugs from the body. Malfunctioning of the kidney thus can adversely affect critically important physiological processes that can stem the normal functioning of the human body and ultimately can lead to serious consequences. Thus, it is indispensable for every person to have concern for Kidney Health.

With the emergence of diseases like diabetes and hypertension, which are the main causes of Kidney problems and due to increasing cases of Kidney disorders – Kidney health has attracted global attention and on 12 March every year ‘World Kidney Day’ is celebrated that aims at creating mass cognizance about the importance of Kidneys. It is, in reality, a global health awareness campaign to keep people abreast of causes, effects, ways of controlling and treating Kidney malfunctioning, and aware them how to live with kidney disease. The chief purpose of this day is to apprise people, how Kidney health could be maintained.

The theme of – World Kidney Day 2020 is Kidney Health for Everyone, Everywhere’’. Moreover, the 2020 campaign highlights the importance of preventive interventions to debar the onset and progression of kidney diseases. Following are some tips that experts usually suggest ensuring that the people would not be ensnared in the web of Kidney disorders:-

1 – Hydrate yourself – It is prescribed to drink plenty of fluids for the normal working of the Kidney. However, over-hydration is said to be futile practice and is not considered effective in enhancing kidney function anyway. Four to six glasses of water a day are enough for the kidney to perform well.

2- Eat healthy food – It has been found most of the kidney problems arise due to hypertension, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases; therefore, it is important to follow healthy eating habits to check weight and high blood pressure. Preventing the aforementioned disease will keep kidneys in good condition.

3- Exercise regularly – Physical activity can stave off weight gain and high blood pressure and can help in maintaining the health of kidneys. But there is also a limit to physical activity. Overexerting can pave the way for negative results and can lead to serious problems, especially if the patient is suffering from heart disease. In such cases, consulting physicians is important.

4- Use caution with supplements and herbal remedies- Excessive amounts of certain vitamin supplements and some herbal extracts may be harmful to your kidneys. Consult the doctor about any vitamins and herbs you plan to take.

5- Quit smoking- Smoking can damage blood vessels and this may decrease the flow of blood in the kidneys. In the absence of an adequate supply of blood, they cannot do their job better. Additionally, Smoking contributes to hypertension and increases the risk of kidney cancer.

6- Avoid Painkillers – Long-term use of some medicines particularly painkillers, also called analgesics may prove detrimental to kidney functioning and can cause chronic kidney disease. In the case of decreased kidney function, painkillers are not recommended.

7- If you are at risk, get regular kidney function screening – If you have diabetes, high blood pressure or cardiovascular disease, your physician should get your kidney function checked as part of routine care for those conditions.

By following the abovementioned preventive measures, we may fend off Kidney diseases to live healthy lives.

The writer is a columnist and writes on current issues and can be mailed at mohdzeeshan605@gamil.com