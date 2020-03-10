PIA suspends flight operation to Qatar till March 31

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily halted flight operations to and from Qatar in an attempt to thwart the spread of coronavirus.

PIA spokesman Abdullah Hafeez said in a press release that the national carrier had suspended its flight operation to and from Qatar till March 31.

PIA has offered refunds and travel waivers, free of charge to all those clienteles who had reserved tickets to and from Qatar. Abdullah Hafeez said the national carrier regretted the inconvenience conducted due to flight postponement.

Earlier, Pakistan had suspended flight operation to and from Iran on Feb 28, two days after the first two cases of coronavirus were confirmed by authorities.

According to Pakistan Civil Aviation officials, as many as 97 passengers were offloaded from Doha-bound flights at the Karachi and Islamabad airports as precautionary steps against the coronavirus spread.

Citing the details offloaded passengers, the officials said 48 passengers were excluded from flying to Doha, Qatar at the Karachi International airport, while 49 others were barred from the Doha-bound flight at Islamabad airport.

The authorities said the bookings of the passengers flying to Doha on the visit visas have been discarded at all the airports of Pakistan