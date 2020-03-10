PM to inaugurate Portal ‘Data4Pakistan’ in Islamabad today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Ehsaas District Development Portal titled ‘Data4Pakistan’ today.

Through this portal, public access to a structural interactive would be given to the needy people for every district in Pakistan.

The portal has been developed in collaboration with the World Bank and will be hosted on the Ehsaas website of the Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division.

It will be a very valuable resource for federal, provincial and district level policymakers for decision making.

Interactive maps allow the user to visualize and compare districts on poverty and two additional indicators. The user can also select a subset of provinces or a subset of districts to focus on, using a simple drop-down list.

The innovative portal uses data produced by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, as part of its social and living standards measurement Surveys as well as the multiple indicators Custer Surveys produced by the provincial bureaus of statistics.

The indicators currently available in the portal, include a range of demographic, health, education and employment statistics as well as access to key services like water, sanitation, electricity and gas. It also provides a number of gender parity indices at the district level. A glossary of variables provides the definition of all indicators used.

Earlier the prime minister arrived in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to inaugurate the Ehsas Kafalat Program. The program has been launched in the four districts of KP including, Lakki Marwat, Mohmand Agency, Haripur and Charsadda.