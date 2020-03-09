Omni Group’s AG Majeed to walk out of prison as IHC grants bail in last case

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench on Monday granted post-arrest bail to Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majeed in another National Accountability Bureau (NAB) case, reported ARY News.

The bench directed the accused to furnish a surety bond worth Rs 100 million to secure his release.

Abdul Ghani Majeed has already obtained bail in six cases instituted by the corruption watchdog against him. He would be released from prison once he submits the surety bond in compliance with Monday’s order.

Earlier, Feb 27, an accountability court in Islamabad had withheld a release order for Abdul Ghani Majeed saying the accused obtained bail in six cases but he has been named in seven cases.

He needed to secure bail in the last case to pave the way for his release from prison, the court ruled.

An Islamabad High Court (IHC) bench had previously approved the bail of Abdul Ghani Majeed in six National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references on medical grounds.

The bench ordered Abdul Ghani Majeed to submit surety bond worth Rs 100 million for bail.

Abdul Ghani Majeed had filed a petition in the high court seeking post-arrest bail on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, an accountability court in Sukkur on Monday heard income beyond means case against former leader of opposition Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

Accountability Judge Ameer Ali Mahesar heard the reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Khursheed Shah and others.

Khursheed Shah who has been ailing and admitted at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease (NICVD) was brought for hearing in an ambulance. Provincial minister Awais Shah and Farrukh Shah MPA were also appear in the court.

The judge asked the cause of absence of an accused Junaid Shah in the court hearing from his counsel. The counsel replied that his client was out of the country and couldn’t return after his flight cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak.

The court ordered Junaid Shah to appear before the court in next hearing of the case and adjourned further hearing of the case until March 28. The NAB had filed assets beyond means reference of Rs 1.23 billion against Syed Khursheed Shah and 17 co-accused.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also nominated two wives, two sons and son-in-law of Khursheed Shah in the reference.

The accountability court had granted bail to Shah in December after the accountability bureau’s delay in filing reference against him. However, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur later suspended the accountability court’s orders dated Dec 17 to grant bail to the veteran Peoples Party leader.

Over in Lahore, an accountability court on Monday directed authorities of camp jail to shift Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique to Services Hospital Lahore.

The accountability court judge justice Jawad ul Hassan heard the case on the petition filed by jail superintendent of camp jail Lahore.

The court ordered jail authorities to immediately shift PML-N leader to Services Hospital Lahore after doctors had suggested surgery of his throat.

Saad Rafique was taken to the Services hospital on March 1 where doctors had suggested surgery of his throat. He was shifted to the hospital after the deterioration of his health at the camp jail where doctors carried out tests of his throat.

It must be noted that Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Salman Rafique are into the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) custody in connection with Paragon Housing Society scandal.

According to NAB, Khawaja Saad Rafique in collusion with his wife Ghazala Saad Rafique Butt, brother Salman Rafique, Qaiser Amin Butt and Nadeem Zia had launched a housing project named Air Avenue, which was later renamed to Paragon City (Pvt) Ltd.

The accused allegedly connived with Nadeem Zia and Qaiser Amin Butt to defraud several members of the society and misappropriated project funds for personal gains. The accused collected huge amounts in flagrant violation of directions from the Lahore Development Authority (LDA).

Besides, Saad Rafique acquired 40 kanals of land in his and his brother’s name, which he used to extend the project illegally and sold commercial plots worth billions of rupees.

Separately, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Balochistan has filed a reference against officials of B&R department and contractors for embezzling millions of rupee earmarked for the construction of a football stadium in Zhob district of Balochistan.

Reference was filed against former Executive Engineer, B&R department, government of Balochistan including Abdullah Mandokhail, Imran Akbar, Sajjad Haider, contractors Nawab Khan, Mohammad Zahid and Mohammad Qasim for causing huge loss to the national exchequer.

It was revealed during the investigation carried out by NAB Balochistan that former B&R official Abdullah Mandokhail through a fake advertisement awarded contracts to his own people.

It was further observed that despite release of complete amount, the project was incomplete.

In addition the accused had initiated construction work of the Cricket Stadium and multipurpose hall without seeking approval of the competent authority.

Consequently, a reference was filed in the accountability court against him and five others for embezzlement of public fund and causing loss to the national kitty.

The NAB on Monday also sought time to submit reply against the PML-N leader Rana Mashhud’s plea for the removal of the name from Exit Control List (ECL).

The two-member bench of the Lahore High Court heard Rana’s plea as he made the DG FIA, Chairman and DG NAB Lahore as respondent.

During the hearing, NAB lawyer requested for more time, the court has adjourned the hearing for March 25.

Talking to media after hearing, Rana said that the action against ruling members should have been taken equally.

He said the party leaders to draft strategy as soon as possible to get rid of the present government.

Also, former managing director (MD) PSO Shahid Muzafar Ul Islam has been declared proclaimed offender by the court in the Liquefied Natural Gas reference.

Accountability Court (AC) Judge Azam Khan heard the LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbassi and others.

The ex-premier appeared before the cout while his counsel told the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) didn’t file supplementary reference to which the NAB prosecutor informed that the reference is under final phase of its completion and it will be filled till the next hearing.

During the course of the hearing, the NAB informed the court that former MD PSO was not available on its any given address, on which, the court declared him proclaimed offender. The case adjourned until April 1.