Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to country: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday said that Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif will soon return to Pakistan. Talking to media persons, the erstwhile premier said the government will be humiliated by the letter that it has written to the British government for PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif’s return. He claimed that no charge has been proven against him in six months. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal should examine the Islamabad High Court (IHC) verdict, he said while adding that the anti-graft body has crippled the country and destroyed its economy. On the other hand, the NAB prosecutor has assured the accountability court to file a supplementary reference in the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case in the next hearing. The NAB investigation officer submitted report regarding former PSO MD Shahid M Islam who had been declared fugitive and told that he is not present at any of his addresses.