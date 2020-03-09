Number of tax return sin 2019 grows by 45%

The Federal Board of Revenue has said the number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2018 till February 28, 2019, was 1,695,560, whereas the number of tax returns filed in Tax Year 2019 till February 28, 2020, are 2,472,609, which shows an increase of 45% compared to corresponding month in the last tax year.

The FBR has further stated that dates for filing tax returns were extended in Tax Year 2018 and the last date for filing tax returns was set as August 9, 2019. Some media reports depicted the comparison of tax returns filed till the last date of Tax Year 2018 with last date of Tax Year 2019 which gave the perception that the actual tax returns filed in Tax Year 2019 have decreased compared to Tax Year 2018.

The FBR further said the total period from the last date of Tax Year 2018 till last date of Tax Year 2019 consists of almost six months. This period of six months for Tax Year 2019 is comparably very short with that of Tax Year 2018. The number of tax returns filed in six months for Tax Year 2019 shows great achievement of the FBR.

The people continue to file tax returns to come on active taxpayers list even after last date but the returns can only be filed by paying surcharge after the set date.