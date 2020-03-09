‘All preventive measures in place to counter coronavirus’

All precautionary measures have been adopted to prevent coronavirus for which 6-bed isolation ward has also been established at Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH).

This was stated by Additional Deputy Commissioner-1 Imdad Ali Abro while presiding over high level meeting at Darbar Hall Sunday. The meeting was also participated by Major Khurram, Capt. Khawar, Capt Riyan from Pano Akil, health and agriculture department and other relevant officials. Abro said that Rapid Response Teams have also been constituted to track down suspected Corona-virus cases across the district who are arriving from Iran. He said they are trying hard to control polio and swarms of locusts. The health officials informed the meeting that Isolation Wards have also been established in Bakrani, Dokri and Ratodero health care facilities where doctors and paramedics have also been posted. The agriculture officials briefed the participants with the help of charts that swarms of locusts always attack crops after rains and it breeds rapidly. They claimed that locusts have been completely wiped out of Larkana district and growers are also being briefed about the dangers. Maj. Khurran asked several questions and instructed the participants to work day & night to save from probable Corona-virus viral disease. He further directed them to work even harder for eradication of polio and swarms of locusts. They also assured the participants of their utmost support.

Meanwhile, Additional Deputy Commissioner-1, Kambar-Shahdadkot, wrote a letter to Senior Superintendent of Police for provision of police assistance for precaution of spread of Corona-virus. The letter stated that one person resident of village Sahib Khan Lashari, taluka Shahdadkot, having history of visiting Iran, has recently returned to his village. As per SOPs of Health Department such persons are advised to be kept in isolation from his/her contacts including family members for 14 days as precautionary measures to contain the spread of the viral disease. Accordingly, the letter added, the said person has been counselled and has been kept in isolation, however, as reported by DHO, the same person is trying to break the isolation period of 14 days and intermingle with his family and friends outside the home. His such act might be detrimental to the health of others, the letter added, which has become viral on social media.

The DC further wrote to provide adequate police personnel for deployment outside his residence which shall strictly prevent his interaction with his contacts till the completion of his 14-days quarantine time. Copies of the letter have also been sent to Health Department Secretary, Commissioner Larkana, Deputy Secretary Staff to Sindh CM and Chief Secretary and others.