Sindh information minister vows to protect people’s lives, property

Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing &Town Planning, Religious Affairs, Forest and Wildlife Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that in any area where illegal construction would take place, the officer of Sindh Building Control Authority would not only be suspended but an FIR would also be lodged against him.

Provincial Minister for Information and Local Government said that so far 28 officers of Sindh Building Control Authority had been suspended. He said that FIRs had also been filed against all those officers of SBCA who had repeatedly violated the law. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that severe action on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would continue against all those officers of Sindh Building Control Authority who had been involved in corruption and neglect. He said this while talking to various delegations who came to Ali House to intimate him about the problems they were facing on Monday.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that people’s lives were extremely precious to the Sindh government and no neglect would ever be tolerated that lead to the loss of innocent people’s lives and property. So far 900 illegal infrastructures had been demolished in action against illegal construction, provincial minister of Information and Local Government added. He said that vigilance committees had also been set up to stop illegal construction and a complaint centre/helpline had been set up in the Local Government Department in this regard.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that any complaint regarding the illegal construction in the city could be registered on the Helpline 1093, adding that the name of the complainant would not be exposed. Provincial Minister of Information and Local Government said that the collapse of building in Rizwia Society and the loss of innocent lives in this tragic incident was extremely regrettable. He said that Commissioner Karachi had constituted a committee on the directives of Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, which would soon after carrying out thorough investigation, ascertaining the reasons for the collapse, and finding the people whose negligence could be one of the reasons of this tragic incident, would submit its report.