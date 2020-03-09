KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) along with the Pakistan Army and civil administration Karachi completed the removal of debris of the multi-storey residential building in Golimar No.2 which had collapsed on March 5.

On the special instructions of Rangers Director General Major General Omar Ahmed Bukhari, immediately after the collapse of the building, the rescue teams were dispatched to the spot, which, along with the Pakistan Army and civil administration, took full part in the rescue operation and also assisted in the process of transporting the heavy machinery to clear the debris.

Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and local police had used heavy machinery to lift up heavy concrete slabs and recovered the people who were buried under the building’s remains.

A rescue team of the Rangers and Pakistan Army had cordoned off the area while the operation was underway.

36 injured who were pulled out from under the debris were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for immediate medical attention.

34 out of the 36 injured have since been discharged from the healthcare facility after being given preliminary treatment.

The families of the affected appreciated the initiative of Pakistan Rangers Sindh, Pak Army and civil administration.