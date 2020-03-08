Bad cricket but good business; PCB feasts on PSL’s money

PSL is being highlighted for alleged corruption by officials of the PCB’s organising committee, infrastructural compromise, and exceptionally poor ticket sales before the event. The start of the Games saw extremely poor ticket sales, with many venues near empty.

More than 60 crore spent on electricity polls on the route from hotel to stadium. Stumps with lights which are taken on rent having rent of 1 core 10 lakh. On the other hand PCB media officials selling tickets in parking facilities..

PCB officials who belong to Lahore also staying in 5 star hotels and enjoying the same facilities which should only be facilitated to the international players.

More than 35 media outlets had denied accreditation by PCB, on asking them about the reasons behind denying cards; PCB media officials replied that “You guys are not nice to PCB”.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani shared the expenditure of the PCB but denied revealing perks and privileges of the board’s top officials. “That we will do in an in-camera meeting. He said PCB has its reasons for it. He said that PCB consumed around Rs4 million from the total of Rs12 million TA/DA.

On the other hand, Fans are expressing frustration over the opening ceremony. Sources revealed that a lot of people, including PCB officials, are neck deep in this scam.

The media team took kickbacks. Also, the organizers allegedly took commission from some of the artists who performed in the event.

Moreover gross irregularities were committed in organising the event. Sources further revealed that media accreditation was granted purely on the basis of favouritism, by tampering with the records, and there were multiple cases of nepotism.