Pakistan Rangers, police arrest 26 criminals

KARACHI: Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and the police on Sunday claimed to have arrested 26 suspected criminals during joint operations in different parts of the city.

Pakistan Rangers Sindh conducted raids in the areas included Baldia Town, Garden, Baloch colony, Sachal, Awami colony, Liaquatabad, Korangi, Industrial area, Shareefaabad, Ferozabad, Alfalah and arrested twelve suspected criminals Amjad ali, Ameen rehman, Syed Imran hussain shah, Asad ullah, Bilal ahmed, Abdul wahid, Muhammad Imran, Arslan ahmed, Nabeel aziz, Asad ullah, Faisal aka Rashid, Nasir Khan aka Munna, Muhammad Ali, Muhammad Asif, Syed Faizan Hussain, Muhmmad Mohsin aka Token, Muhammad Zeeshan, Abdul Hussain, Waseem Ishaq aka Chaudhry and Haroon are said to have been involved in numerous incidents of mugging, robberies, street crimes Illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods and drugs.

During raids in the areas included Alfalah, Jackson, Liaquatabad, Sadar, Shah-e-Faisal rangers arrested six criminals including Jibran Majeed aka Papa, Mahraj aka Yousaf aka Chipar, Ijaz aka Burra, Irshad Hussain, Gull hassan and Muhmmad Abbas are said to have been involved in selling drugs.

Illegal weapons, ammunition, smuggled goods, ambulance and drugs were also recovered from the possession of the above-mentioned accused.

The arrested accused are handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.