Lady golfers bring honour to Pakistan

A Team of lady golfers belonging to Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Karachi, working under the dynamic leadership of Dr Asma Afzal Shami, PGF’s Chairperson Ladies Golf, has brought honour to Pakistan by successfully conducting the 1st PGF International Ladies Amateur Golf Championship at the Defence Raya Golf Club from 21-23 February. This was the biggest golfing event held in Pakistan in recent times and involved the participation of Women Golf Teams from Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Uganda, Iran, Afghanistan and Qatar. Considering the generally negative international image of Pakistan, this was an incredible feat by these women. They also deserve credit for the outstanding success of this historic event which was achieved primarily due to their meticulous planning and flawless execution. However, the prompt issuing of visas by our embassies, the role of the ministry of health in allaying apprehensions regarding coronavirus, the financial sponsorships received from the private sector, the offer of National Hospital for providing free medical treatment for foreigners and, especially, the personal involvement of Brig Ijaz Shah in ensuring fool proof security for this event, must also be recognised and appreciated. This combined effort is something we can be proud of as a nation. Besides projecting our country’s soft image internationally, in the words of the First Lady, HE Begum Samina Alvi, this event has also helped “Pakistan to robustly emerge on the women’s golfing map in the region.”

As the planning and execution of this championship were conducted entirely by women, this drew accolades from across the board. However, one of the foreign guests remarked, “although the absence of your men was very noticeable, they were not missed!” In fact, the head of the Malaysian Ladies Golf Association stated that, after seeing the performance of the management team, “Our stereotyped impression of Pakistani women has undergone a sea change.”

Finally, we need to appreciate the sentiments expressed by Dr Shami in a recent TV interview, “It was not merely about playing Golf. It was also about connecting and building bridges between nations. And seven bridges have indeed been built!” This sentiment was clearly acknowledged by the remark of the head of Ugandan Ladies Golf Union who said, “I am taking back Pakistan in my heart and will now be its ambassador in Uganda.” These lady golfers, who reflect the progressive face of Pakistani women, need to be eulogised for bringing honour to the country. They are ‘women on the go’ whose efforts must be suitably rewarded. But, on this International Women’s Day, the feminine half of Pakistan is asking, “Where were the men of PGF?” Surely, our sportswomen per se, deserve to be treated with more sensitivity and granted a better level of support by their male colleagues. *