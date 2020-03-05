3 dead, several injured as residential building collapsed in Karachi

A five-story residential building in Golimar area of Karachi collapsed on Thursday, found three dead and six injured.

Rescue teams have reached the area of Golimar number 2 after the building collapsed. Several people are still suspected to be trapped under the rubble. The lower portion of the building was already damaged.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has taken notice of the building collapse and directed Commissioner Karachi to start immediately start rescue and relief operations in the area. The deputy commissioner has also been directed to reach the site.

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mushtaq Mahar has directed Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mohammad Arif Aslam Rao to head the rescue operation in the area, a police press release said.