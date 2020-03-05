PML-N delegation to arrive in Karachi today for two-day visit

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) delegation will arrive in Sindh’s capital today for a two-day visit.

According to details, PML-N leaders Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb, and Musadik Malik and Khwaja Tariq Nazeerwill visit Karachi today to meet other political leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, Pak Sarzameen Party, Jamaat-e-Islami.

From the Karachi airport, the PML-N local leadership will take them in a procession to the mausoleum of the Quaid-e-Azam where they will pay tributes to the Father of the Nation, according to Khwaja Tariq Nazeer, a party’s provincial leader. They will also address the media.

Later, the PML-N leaders during the visit will meet leaders of the Mutahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, the Pak Sarzameen Party, the Jamaat-e-Islami and Dr. Farooq Sattar-led faction of the MQM and discuss the political situation in the country and that of Karachi ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

PML-N leaders will also discuss opportunities for ‘alliance and understandings’ in upcoming local government polls, sources added.

Party sources revealed that the central leaders will also address the party workers at Muslim League House in an attempt to remove differences among the provincial president Shah Muhammad Shah and Karachi President Salman Khan who are running two parallel organisational structures of the party in Karachi.

Earlier on 25th February, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal were granted bail by Islamabad High Court in corruption cases.