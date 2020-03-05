ECP to hear dual nationality case against Faisal Vawda on Mar 10

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will hear the case of the dual nationality filed against the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on 10th March.

During the hearing, an ECP informed the Sindh High Court that Faisal Vawda’s case will be heard after five days. The petion filed by Advocate Qadir Khan Mandokhel highlights that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.

Earlier, a petition was also filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking disqualification of Faisal Vawda over his dual nationality.

The ECP had asked Faisal Vawda through his counsel in a recent hearing to clarify allegations against him and submit his written reply by March 10.

Vawda was alleged that he concealed his dual nationality and lied on oath before the ECP authorities that he was Pakistani national only at the time of filing nomination papers in General Elections 2018.

A plea in the ECP seeks Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of the Parliament.

According to a past judgment of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the candidates holding dual nationality are required to submit a renunciation certificate of their foreign nationality while filing the nomination papers.