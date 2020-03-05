SC summons Mayor Islamabad over poor performance in city

Supreme Court has summoned Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz over his unsatisfactory performance in the federal capital.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed during which he criticised Mayor Islamabad’s performance in terms of cleanliness and maintenance.

The court has taken up a 2007 public petition against pollution caused by industrial units in I-9 and I-10 that was a serious health hazard to these sectors’ inhabitants.

The petitions were filed by local residents, including Nazir Ahmed and other I-9 and I-10 residents.

The court also said that capital residents were falling ill from pollution emitted by the marble industry while the city was devoid of green mountains.

He also wondered who granted permission to develop an industrial zone in the middle of the city, remarking that the Australian capital Canberra was designed at the same time as Islamabad but while Canberra had stuck to its original plan Islamabad was about to touch Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on one side and was spreading towards Lahore on the other.

CJP Gulzar also ordered the mayor to ensure all resources were being made to keep the city clean and green.