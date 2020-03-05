Julian Assange was handcuffed 11 times, stripped naked twice and had his case files confiscated after the first day of his extradition hearing, according to his lawyers, who complained of interference in his ability to take part.

The extradition hearing of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange started one week ago at Woolwich Crown Court in southeast London and wrapped up on Friday.

It is set to resume on May 18.

The WikiLeaks founder has complained about being unable to instruct his lawyers from his glass-encased dock and says he can’t hear the proceedings given the noise outside the courtroom.

Consular officials and officers from the high commission in London are attending each day of Assange’s trial and providing summaries of the proceedings to Foreign Minister Marise Payne and senior officials.

“At this stage, we have not received any information to suggest that anything other than due process is being afforded to him,” DFAT executive Andrew Todd told a Senate estimates hearing on Thursday.

Assange, 48, is wanted in the US to face 18 charges of attempted hacking and breaches of the Espionage Act. They relate to the publication a decade ago of hundreds of thousands of diplomatic cables and files covering areas including US activities in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Independent MP Andrew Wilkie, who recently visited Mr Assange inside the facility, told SBS News the Wikileaks founder is effectively being held in “solitary confinement” and his attendance in court sees him “quarantined from his lawyers.”

“He is being treated very poorly and in my opinion not consistent with what we would regard as reasonable standards for someone who is not actually charged with anything,” he said.

“He’s basically just been detained facing an extradition trial – I think it is completely unreasonable.”

Recently Julian Assange’s father, John Shipton, spoke to Al Jazeera.

What is your biggest worry regarding your son’s current extradition hearing and his overall health?

My greatest worry is that after 10 years of steadily increasing persecution, Julian will die in jail.

How much contact have you had with your son since he was first granted asylum in the Ecuadorian embassy in 2012? Have you managed to have any private conversations since then?

Each Christmas I would spend 10 days with Julian as allowed by the Ecuadorian embassy.

I have not had a private conversation with him since 2012. A private conversation has not been possible because of surveillance – a matter that is now being investigated by the Spanish courts.

If something we wanted to discuss was private, we wrote notes to each other.

Have you observed changes in your son’s personality and physical health?

Julian has lost about 15 kilograms of weight since leaving the Ecuadorian embassy in April. He has also become vulnerable to clinical depression.

How do you characterise the treatment of your son by global powers?

There have been ceaseless calumnies, smears and abrogation of human rights laws and increasing intensity of surveillance with each and every moment recorded on video.

What impact did the accusations of rape have on your son?

There were no criminal charges. Allegations were made upon falsified witness testimony.

How would you describe Australia’s support?

The Australian government’s assistance has been negligible. This has been demonstrated by silence over many distortions of procedure, falsification of witness testimony, abrogation of human rights and abandoning agreed-upon international obligations while continuously repeating vacuous mantras about due process and non-interference with the legal systems of other countries.

At the same time, the Australian government announces support for the elevation of Juan Guaido to the Presidency of Venezuela.

What are you demanding of the international community?

Of necessity, international laws need international support. Julian’s persecution is a global matter. In this matter, the only international law that has been observed is the extradition treaty between the US and the UK. All other international law has been abrogated. Abrogation of treaty obligations and human rights conventions reduce us to savagery.

You have previously quoted the Australian human rights lawyer Gareth Peirce who said: “If you arrest Assange, we will fight this until the end of time.” Who is going to continue fighting for your son?

All the wonderful people worldwide who are fighting with constant determination. The talented lawyers, journalists and doctors, parliamentarians, publishers and publications – all those who understand the meaning of intimidation and oppression of comment and discussion globally inherent in Julian’s persecution, as well as Julian’s family.

What are your hopes for Julian Assange?

My dream for him is that he should enjoy the ordinary commonalities of life, that he enjoys the company and care of his children, family and friends. I also dream that he should feel the sun’s warmth and walk freely among people.