Sindh schools want Matric exams postponed till March 25

Sindh government has announced to organise matriculation and intermediate examinations as per schedule said a notification released by the provincial education department on Wednesday.

According to the notification, the education boards are bound to issue admit cards and enrollment identities to the students of matriculation and intermediate.

Universities and Boards Secretary Riazuddin Ahmed announced that the annual matric exams are going to be held according to as per schedule.

However, the private schools association has a problem with that. Schools in Sindh have been shut down over coronavirus fears and are scheduled to reopen on March 16 (Monday).

There isn’t enough time for schools to prepare the admit cards, according to the association.