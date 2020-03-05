WHO urges to ditch cash while shopping amid coronavirus fear

As the world continues to fight against the Coronavirus epidemic, the World Health Organization has urged people to shift to cashless transactions on the back of presumption that banknotes may be carriers of the virus. In other case, if cashless transactions are not possible, the WHO has asked people to rigorously wash hands after handling cash.

They are urging people to opt for contactless payments instead.

The Bank of England also encouraging frequent hand washing, saying notes “can carry bacteria or viruses”.

Banks in China started disinfecting and placing notes in isolation in an effort to halt the spread of the deadly virus.

Because of the growing risk when it comes to contamination, every single aspect of interaction must be observed, and every single exchange of material should be accounted for. Well, there is always one material that slips past the normal observation procedures, money! The problem with money is the lack of sanitation methods and the lack of detection with banknotes because of how precious money is and how it is easily overlooked.

However, ultraviolet light or high temperatures are being used to sterilise the cash before it is then sealed and stored for 14 days before entering circulation.

Singapore is only one of many countries that have already built a culture where its citizens practice cashless transactions and keep as little involvement with banknotes as possible. In this time of the coronavirus or Covid-19 scare, it is quite necessary that we look into getting our hands as far away from cash transactions as we can.