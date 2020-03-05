PM Imran Khan orders to speed up assets privatization

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday instructed to order the privatization process of the country’s numerous government and state organizations.

The Prime Minister, who chaired a high-level meeting in Islamabad, directed the authorities concerned to strengthen cooperation between ministries in order to make it easier to privatize effectively.

Imran Khan said it is in the country’s best interests to privatize non-profit organizations and vacant assets. The Privatisation Division secretary briefed the Prime Minister regarding several public institutions and assets on their process of privatization.

In September, the PM’s Finance Adviser Abdul Hafeez Shaikh had signalled that the federal government decided to expedite the process of privatization of some state-owned enterprises as it is also considering the privatization of National Bank of Pakistan and State Life Insurance.

Earlier in May, the privatization Commission of Pakistan had decided to privatize the Pakistan Steel Mills instead of reviving it as the decision was taken by Advisor to Prime Minister (PM) on Finance Abdul Hafeez Shaikh during the meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).