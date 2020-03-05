The Illusion Of Feminism — Aurat March

Women planted half of the footprints on this earth – primarily, there should be no debate that they are meant to have equal rights as those of men.

Feminism is perceived as a cerebral commitment and a political movement that solicits justice for women and the end of sexism in all sorts. Motivated by the crusade for social equity, feminist query provides a wide range of outlooks on social, cultural, industrial, and political phenoms.

Feminism is divided into three waves: the first wave promoted equal contract and property rights for women in 1848 Seneca Falls Convention and the second wave pushed issues like equality and discrimination in society in the early 1960s and last but, not least the third wave began in the early 1990s which is responding to the backlash against 2nd wave initiatives. Equality and the claim that women are disadvantaged concerning rights in our society has been an aim of feminists worldwide.

Spurred by the waves of feminism, Pakistani women started movements to improving the social norms, gender discrimination, oppression, male dominance in the workplace, sexual harassment.

The feminism movements mainly focus on helping women regardless of race, caste, color, and ethnicity, as inspired by the third wave on the feminism of the early 1990s.

According to the National Commission on the Status of Women, Pakistan found that 50% of women they interviewed from the government/public sector had suffered sexual harassment. Sexual Harassment is increasing day by day in our community, whether it is in the workplace, sports, or politics.

Unfortunately, the Government failed to tackle this curse; moreover, society always encourages women to speak up against brutality; pathetically, when they raise a voice, we tell them to keep hushed; otherwise, you’ll be fired as we are living in a male dominant society where patriarchal house dynamics and destructive acumens about gender roles left women in Pakistan at risk of disruptive behavior from men close to them.

Furthermore, Pakistan ranked 151 out of 153 countries on the Global Gender Gap Index Report 2020 index, declared by the World Economic Forum (WEF), only contriving to surpass Iraq and Yemen. The report shows us the gap between men and women in the workplace, which is only 32.7%. It means the economic opportunities for women in Pakistan are limited.

The gap between health and durability unfolded to 94.6pc, which is repulsive and woeful as women in Pakistan do not even have the same access to healthcare as compared to men.

Gender discrimination cuts across all political and social boundaries in Pakistan, as we have studied the same issue in India, and It is exceedingly unexpected to know how similar the situation is in Pakistan where the religion Islam gave the fundamental rights to women centuries before the west.

In Time Magazine, the writer Lesa Bayer quoted that Islamic doctrine that dictates women’s rights, The Prophet Mohammad SAW, was arguable the first-ever feminist in history, who widespread exploitation of women he directed men to sanctify and respect them.

However, in the new century, Pakistani women have empowered themselves to gain more eminent participation in socio-political movements, and about two years ago, they initiated Aurat March on International Women Day.

People were hoping that Aurat March would turn out to be a revolutionary feat, but in reality, it has become a fatuous event for hate mongers, more or less. Aurat March is non-sensical cause the actual issues against women have never been tackled in our society, instead of these so-called feminists are like ‘If Men Smoke Why Can’t We?’ Hence, this shows us how much they are concerned about the veritable issues of women and their rights in this society.

The Aurat March was an outlet for women to raise their voice regarding the daily predicaments they face because of their gender, as well as the social abuse and ferocity women suffer. They also chose to relish themselves in a safe public space. However, the vulgar and disgusting placards have drawn the narrative that the Aurat March was the vile elitist agenda of the specific privileged class.

Feminism means gender equality, but calling men trash and garbage of society is not feminism, making hatred and vulgar placards to seek heed that attracts the people. Aurat March debilitated the term feminism more than exploited from it.

Petitioners of Aurat March reinforcing the view that patriarch mayhap right after the damage done by some supporters of the nauseating agenda. There can be 1 million bonafide issues on which these followers can raise and scuffle for the rights of women of Pakistan.

Here are some placards from the recent Aurat March in 2019: a) Shadi Ke Ilawa Or Bohat Kam Hain, b) Agar Dupatta Itna Hi Pasand Hai To Ankhon Pe Bandhlo, c) Mera Jism Meri Marzi, e) Khana Garam Kardungi Bistar Khud Garam Karlo.

If you think that these kaput posters will bring any change, you are living in a dream. Futile placards don’t help women to get any rights in this society; instead, this will only destroy the social values and norms of our society.

The Organizers of the march should filter out the whole crowd to avoid any further damage by vulgar and meaningless placards to prevent chaos and disarray, just like the previous one, which was misused to promote the actual concept of feminism.

The newly established feminism loop, which is quite more significant than secularism feminists of this state, that we don’t want to remain an incubator; they deny all our rituals, ethics, and human nature with their complete absurdity. In a nutshell, Pakistan needs a practical and constructive solution to promote women’s empowerment in the country. The binding approach to tackle inequality should include women’s involvement in politics – as there will be someone to defend their rights in the government – and education sectors.