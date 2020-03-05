Mera jism Mere Merzi gains Momentum

In Pakistan, there is a discussion with respect to women’s liberation and its targets. A few pundits have tested the whole thought of women’s strengthening and reprimanded Pakistani women’s activists for the present social disorder and social turmoil. In any case, specialists and scholastics opine that the possibility of women’s liberation is generally misjudged in male ruled society. They have invited severe criticism for themselves. It’s not something new that women in Pakistan have not faced any troubles when it comes to demanding her rights. Pakistan is a society where the clutches of the patriarchal circles are so strongly embedded that women are considered submissive and subservient to men.

Mera Jism Mere Merzi has picked up force in recent weeks. A portion of the men who are sexist and have male-centric attitudes have felt a feeling of danger to their dominancy and existing male-centric culture. These jerk and sexist attitudes are to a great extent against ladies’ progress and improvement. Indeed, even on account of Nobel victor Malala where the greater part of the individuals from Pakistan have indicated contempt and misery towards her prosperity naming it as “political motivation, political game and western operator”. Are we genuinely living in a nation where we can’t value somebody’s prosperity or is it just she “being a lady”. The person who is just carrying an acceptable name to our nation and we have not spared her even.

Slogan “mere jism mere marzi” is absolutely given negative connotations and is misrepresented. There is no wrong in having control of your own body. Are men not controlling their own bodies? What if Women raises a voice against abortion, pregnancy, rape, sex trafficking, prostitution, forced marriages and sexual harassment? Why the slogan is only associated with negative connotations? Why most of the men are associating this slogan with women “wants western culture and western thoughts”. That’s how unfortunately Nobel Winner Malala is also associated with by most of us.

On Tuesday, in the late-night appear, Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and Marvi Sarmad fight made the Pakistani nation shocked and uncommonly disappointed. It was unbelievable where the majority of the informed men and a few ladies were approving the demonstration of Qamar. He has indicated oppressive as well as a misanthropic approach towards women. Such conduct indicated how pompous and pride he communicates being a man which is regular in our male-centric culture. This is exceptionally disastrous in a nation like Pakistan where female raises a voice for herself welcomes serious backlash and analysis for herself and above all, each one of those men who are supporting Qamar sahib views is communicating their mentalities and contemplations with regards to women’s right.

Unfortunately, some of the misogynist men give the title of a “good woman” to only a few say, the status of an old mother, an agreeable spouse, a respectful sister and women covered in a veil. Unexpectedly, accommodation is the thing that characterizes a lady with a decent character for them. The individuals who question or contend are subject to be disregarded and quieted”. She is considered propagating anti-Islamic views or women infecting the rest of society. This is high time for us to thoroughly consider it, to think in an all the more freeing path and to advance, acknowledge and regard the distinction of opinions.

The writer is currently working on her research topic Islamophobia. She can be reached at khansaman562@gmail.com