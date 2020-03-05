HabibMetro Bank & Bookme sign agreement for e-ticketing services

HabibMetro Bank and Bookme Tickets (Private) Limited (Bookme), Pakistan’s largest online ticketing platform for Airlines, Bus, Cinema & Events, announced today that they have signed an agreement to offer e-ticketing services to the Bank’s digital banking customers across Pakistan.

This partnership aims to enable allHabibMetro Bank customers to enjoy a convenient experience to easily purchase discounted tickets for Bus, Airlines, Cinemas, & Events through the Bank’s mobile and internet banking channels.

“We are striving to add innovative new digital products in our portfolio while ensuring a seamless payment mechanism for our customers. Bookme.pk is one of the fastest growing e-ticketing service providers in the country. This partnership will enable all Habib Metropolitan Bank customers to conveniently purchase bus, airlines, cinema, and events tickets on the Bank’s mobile and internet banking channels. We are excited to partner with Bookme.pk and look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship.” Said Jawad Nasir – Head of Cards & ADC Business “As the trends rapidly shift towards digital economy, we are constantly trying to expand our reach through alliances with leading digital platforms across Pakistan &are dedicatedly diversifying our product offerings to meet the modern tech savvy customers’ demand. As a leading online ticketing platform in Pakistan, we are very excited to have partnered with Habib Metropolitan Bank to further disrupt the e-ticketing space in Pakistan.” Said Faizan Aslam – CEO Bookme.pk

HabibMetro Bank currently operates with an expanding nationwide network of over 395 branches in more than 130 cities across Pakistan. Valuing responsiveness, precision and commitment to financial innovation, the Bank envisions to lead the financial industry with unparalleled customer satisfaction.

Bookme.pk is Pakistan’s first & largest e-ticketing platform & one of the leading e-commerce platforms in the country in terms of daily digital transactions as it’s completely cashless with customer centric & seamless transactions flow. Bookme.pk is integrated with top banks &telecos across the country.