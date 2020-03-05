Fed cuts rates to soothe virus economy worries

The US Federal Reserve has slashed interest rates in a bid to head off the worst of the economic damage the new coronavirus is wreaking on the world economy, as global health chiefs warned supplies of essential protective gear are dwindling rapidly.

But The Fed’s unusual sudden stimulus had the opposite effect on Wall Street, with stocks sliding as investors took the move as a signal the virus looked set to do real damage. The disease, which first emerged in China, is appearing in new countries almost every day, with Iran and South Korea particular hotspots. Italy is also a growing worry, and on Tuesday reported a spike in the death toll to 79, with more than 2,500 people infected.