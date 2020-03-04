‘I Am Not Okay with This’ — super-powered teen angst in search of a story

“I’m a boring 17-year-old white girl,” Syd tells us early in Netflix’s new coming of age, comedy drama, web television series ‘I Am Not Okay with This,’ before adding, “I’m not special, is what I’m trying to say.”

But a few episodes later, she warns us, and herself: “If I rage, bad things happen.”

Rage is a threat to – and from – many a 17-year-old girl, special or not. It is often the only sane response to the insane and unfair world around them. But the very act of unleashing that rage can also make that world less stable and fair, as the rage, rather than its object, becomes all anyone cares about.

For Syd, the repercussions of her rage are even greater. Because when Syd loses her temper, people can die – literally. You see, ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ isn’t just a story of teen angst, but of super-powered teen angst. Over the course of the seven-episode first season, Syd discovers that she has abilities more like a character out of a comic book and that they tend to manifest themselves most often – and most dangerously – when she gets angry.

And that’s only one of several aspects of Syd’s life to which the show’s title applies.

The series was adapted from a comic by Charles Forsman, whose work previously inspired a less fantastical story of adolescent anger in The End of the F****** World. That show’s original lead director, Jonathan Entwistle, serves here as co-creator (with Christy Hall), and there’s a lot of understandable overlap in style and theme. The aesthetic is another throwback, full of Eighties tunes and John Hughes homages – including the recreation of an iconic Sixteen Candles shot in the middle of an episode that’s otherwise modelled on The Breakfast Club – and allusions to other high-school stories from the era.

It’s also, like End of the F****** World, a darkly comic story filled with wry voiceover narration that provides sharp contrast to what our heroine is saying and doing in front of her mother Maggie (Kathleen Rose Perkins), kid brother Liam (Aidan Wojtak-Hissong), and best friend Dina (Sofia Bryant). Syd is shouldering all the usual burdens of adolescence, plus some extra ones specific to her, like grief over her recently-deceased father, and resentment over how much time Dina has been spending with her new jock boyfriend Brad (Richard Ellis).

For Syd, the repercussions of her rage are even greater. Because when Syd loses her temper, people can die — literally. You see, ‘I Am Not Okay with This’ isn’t just a story of teen angst, but of super-powered teen angst. Over the course of the seven-episode first season, Syd discovers that she has abilities more like a character out of a comic book and that they tend to manifest themselves most often — and most dangerously — when she gets angry

And, of course, the superpowers.

On that score, the series starts out repetitive to a fault, with the first three episodes following the exact same structure in terms of when and how her powers manifest. As is the case with all the more traditional superhero shows of the modern era, things get livelier once our heroine both accepts her powers and lets someone else in on the secret, but it takes a while to get there, despite relatively short half-hour instalments. But even after Syd accepts how not normal she is, most of the other characters and conflicts are so familiar that the whole thing often feels like a collection of influences in search of a story.

What makes the show as watchable as it is for most of its compact first season is the sheer magnetism and comic verve of Sophia Lillis, and the chemistry she has with her friend and fellow It alum Wyatt Oleff as Stanley, the confidently weird kid with a transparent crush on Syd. (In other words, he’s Ducky from Pretty in Pink, though the question of which character would be the Blaine is more complicated than it seems at first.) Nothing feels new, or even a particularly inspired variation on something very familiar, but Lillis makes Syd’s vulnerability and fury palpable throughout, and there’s something disarmingly gentle in how Syd and Stanley get along.

There is one area where I Am Not Okay With This may have the previous Forsman adaptation beat: The End of the F****** World was so perfect in its original run that the second season seemed besides the point. The new show, on the other hand, has barely gotten going when the finale ends, and its concluding chapter raises some intriguing questions for a potential sequel. Hopefully, a follow-up will offer a more robust story befitting the righteous anger of its heroine.

‘I Am Not Okay with This’ premiered on February 26 on Netflix.

‘I Am Not Okay with This’ is an American coming-of-age comedy-drama web television series, based on the comic book of the same name by Charles Forsman. It was released on Netflix on February 26, 2020. The show has received positive reviews from critics.