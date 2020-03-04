‘The Jesus Rolls’ — see Pete Davidson in exclusive clip from quasi ‘Lebowski’ sequel

‘The Jesus Rolls,’ actor and writer John Turturro’s long-awaited quasi-sequel to crime comedy film ‘The Big Lebowski,’ arrives in theatres tomorrow (Friday) and Rolling Stone has an exclusive clip from the film that follows John Turturro’s beloved brash bowler over 20 years later.

“Hours after being released from prison for good behavior, Jesus Quintana (John Turturro) reunites with his best friend and fellow underachiever Petey (Bobby Cannavale),” the film’s synopsis states. “In the first in a series of rapidly escalating bad decisions, they steal a vintage car parked in front of an upscale salon and hit the road for a no-holds-barred joyride – until the car’s gun-toting owner (Jon Hamm) catches up with them, wounding Petey. Fleeing the scene with fiercely free-spirited shampooist Marie (Audrey Tautou), Jesus and Petey continue their adventure in a series of stolen cars, cementing their partnership with an epic petty-crime spree and a three-way romance.”

‘The Jesus Rolls,’ made with the Coen brothers’ blessing, was written and directed by Turturro and implants the Lebowski character into a film that is a remake of the 1974 French comedy ‘Les Valseuses’

That aforementioned vintage car is a Plymouth Fury, and in this 90-second clip from ‘The Jesus Rolls,’ Jesus and Petey use the vehicle to pick up a just-released-from-prison character played by Pete Davidson. “Swedish police used to use that, and they never die,” Davidson’s monotone ex-con says of the Plymouth Fury to the two strangers in bowler garb.

‘The Jesus Rolls’ is a 2020 American crime comedy film written by, directed by and starring Turturro, acting as both a remake of the 1974 French film ‘Going Places’ by Bertrand Blier, and a spin-off to the 1998 cult film ‘The Big Lebowski’ by the Coen brothers, from which Turturro reprises his role as Jesus Quintana.

Filmed in 2016, the film had its world premiere at the Rome Film Festival on October 16, 2019. It was released on February 28 by Screen Media Films.