Alanis explores addiction in ‘Reasons I Drink’ video

Singer and songwriter Alanis Morissette battles her past and present relationships with alcoholism in the new music video for “Reasons I Drink,” directed by Erin Elders. In the clip, Morissette appears as four different versions of herself in an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, revealing the different tragedies and toils that have led her to addiction. The ending, while ambiguous, shows Morissette empathizing with the hardships of other addicts in the wake of her own struggle. “Reasons I Drink” is featured on Morissette’s upcoming album Such Pretty Forks in the Road, out May 1st. Earlier this month, she released “Smiling,” the album’s opening track that was originally written for the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill the Musical, inspired by Morissette’s classic 1995 album of the same name.