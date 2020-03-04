Pakistan briefs OIC delegation on LoC ceasefire violations

A six-member delegation headed by Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Secretary General’s Representative on Kashmir and Assistant Secretary General Yousaf Bin Muhammad Al Zabeay on Wednesday visited the Line of Control (LoC) for getting first-hand knowledge about the loss of lives and property caused by indiscriminate firing of the Indian forces.

The delegation was given briefing over the latest situation at LoC in Chakothi. The authorities have also informed the OIC members about escalating tensions in occupied Kashmir due to Indian government’s continuous human right violations. It is to be mentioned here that the OIC delegation is visiting Pakistan from March 2 to March 6 2020.

The special envoy Al-Zabeay’s visit is of particular significance in the backdrop of India’s unilateral and illegal actions of 5 August 2019 and the strong message on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute contained in the Resolutions and Communiqués of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) and Summit meetings, the foreign office of Pakistan in its press release stated.

The OIC has extended its steadfast support to the Kashmiri people in their just struggle for the inalienable right to self-determination. The Organization has a dedicated Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir since 1994.