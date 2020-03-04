Celebrities lash out at Khalilur Rehman for publicly abusing and yelling at Marvi Sirmed

Writer and director Khalilur Rehman Qamar’s abusive language against journalist and analyst Marvi Sirmed lead to backlash on social media on Wednesday.

Khalilur Rehman Qamar has stirred yet another controversy after using abusive language against his fellow female panellist Marvi Sirmed on live television show.

While responding to the anchor person’s question, the writer stated, “When the court has barred marchers from using slogans like ‘Mera jism, meri marzi’, then it hurts me very much when personalities like Marvi Sirmed use them.”

The activist interrupted him and chanted the same slogan repeatedly. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his temper and started yelling at her in a humiliating way

The activist interrupted him and chanted the same slogan repeatedly. Khalilur Rehman Qamar lost his temper and started yelling at her in a humiliating way.

The writer used some indecent words and also cursed the female panellist.

On the other hand, Khalilur Rehman’s attitude has made prominent showbiz personalities angry who took to social networking website and slammed him.