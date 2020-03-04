50,000 surgical masks recovered from passenger bus in Karachi

As many as 50,000 surgical masks used to protect from coronavirus threat were recovered from a passenger bus in the metropolis on Tuesday. However, no arrest was made.

On an intelligence tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Asif Chandio along with police team searched a passenger bus coming from Quetta at main bus terminal in Saddar area of Karachi.

During search, 50,000 surgical masks were recovered from the vehicle. However, no arrest was made as the bus driver and owner of the bus terminal expressed their unawareness about the dispatcher of the masks and for whom they were sent. Police said that it was investigating about the address and cell number of sender and for whom they were dispatched. It is worth mentioning here that in the wake of coronavirus cases, massive increase in price of surgical masks was witnessed and they disappeared from the markets.