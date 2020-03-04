Ukrainian air force commander visits Air Headquarters

Colonel General Sergii DROZDOV, Commander of Air Force of Ukraine called on Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force at Air Headquarters Islamabad. Various matters of mutual interest and professional cooperation came under discussion during the meeting. Colonel General Sergii DROZDOV, appreciated the sound professionalism of PAF personnel. Air Chief highlighted that both the countries enjoy cordial relations and reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Earlier, on his arrival at Air Headquarters, a smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs’ Monument to pay homage to the PAF’s Martyrs.