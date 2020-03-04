Baloch Culture Day celebrated in Sukkur

The Baloch community of Sukkur celebrated their culture day by taking out a rally and dancing in the streets on Tuesday. The programme featuring a rally and theatrical performances, display of cultural heritage dresses and other objects was organised by several social organizations jointly. The revellers along with singers and musicians marched in different roads and streets of for hours converged on the local press club, where they continued to sing Balochi songs and dance on their traditional music. Men wearing white turbans, Balochi shalwar kameez and typical caps proudly roamed around intermittently joining the dance and raised slogans to galvanise their cultural values, women and children clad in colourful Baloch dresses with traditional embroidery danced to the tunes of folk music. Meanwhile, a three-day “Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro Eye Camp” started providing services in Jacobabad Institute of Medical Science (JIMS) hospital, from Tuesday. The eye camp inaugurated by the Federal Minister for Privatization, Chief Sardar Muhammad Mian Soomro whereas treatment and operations are being carried out by renowned surgeons and doctors from all over the country. The organizers of eye camp included Begum Saeeda Soomro, Mir Anwar Ali Khan Soomro, Zuilfqar Usman, Ali Hassan Khan Thaheem,Asghar Khan Panwhar and others. According to Mir Anwar Khan Soomro, following the mission of Late Sardar Ahmed Mian Soomro, we organising medical camps where senior doctors are being provide free medical examinations and medicines to the people of the region.