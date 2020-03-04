Munro, bowlers strike as Islamabad crush Lahore by 71 runs

Islamabad United brought high flying Lahore Qalandars, who earlier on Tuesday registered their first victory against Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs, down to earth by 71 runs in their HBL Pakistan Super League5 match at picturesque Gaddafi Stadium here on Wednesday evening. The star of the match was Colin Munro who played a brilliant undefeated knock of 87 to help Islamabad score a formidable total which became an uphill task for Lahore. Chasing victory target of 199, Lahore were bundled out for 127 in 18.5 overs. Only four batsmen could get into the double figures –– Usman Shinwari (30), Ben Dunk (25), Salman Butt (21) and Mohammad Hafeez (10). Problems compounded for Lahore from the very first over as Dale Steyn struck on the second ball, accounting for the wicket of Chris Lynn (o). Hafeez, who had scored 98 not out against the same opposition at the same venue earlier in the tournament, was the next batsman to fall as Akif Javed dismissed him in the fourth over. A 41-run partnership between Salman and Dunk instilled hope amongst the Lahore’s fans but Islamabad bowlers struck at regular intervals throughout the middle-phase of the innings. For Islamabad, left-arm pacer Rumman Raees and left-arm spinner Zafar Gohar claimed three wickets each for 29 and 31, respectively, while captain Shadab Khan claimed two wickets. This was third victory for Islamabad from six matches whereas Lahore suffered defeat for the fourth time in five matches. In their previous clash on February 23, Islamabad had defeated Lahore by one wicket.

Earlier, Lahore won the toss and opted to field first. Islamabad plundered a big score of 198 for the loss of only three wickets. After being put into bat, openers Luke Ronchi with Munro provided a perfect start to their team with an opening wicket century partnership. They made 103 before Ronchi departed after hitting 48 from 31 balls. Munro, who remained not out at the end of 20 overs and faced 59 balls, ensured that runs continued to flow. The left-handed batsman was at the batting end for almost half of Islamabad’s innings, smashing eight fours and three sixes. He was later named man of the match. Colin Ingram made a useful 19-ball 29, which included six fours, in the middle-order, but it was Asif Ali’s blistering 20 not out off just six balls, out of which three went for fours and one for a six, which ensured Lahore’s required run-rate touched almost 10 an over. Islamabad’s three wickets were shared by Salman Irshad (one for 43), Mohammad Faizan (one for 41) and Hafeez (one for 11).

Today’s match:

Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators at Rawalpindi Stadium, 7:00pm (PST)