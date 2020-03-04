National or personal interest

The world is facing violence. It may be either outcome of public policy or action/reaction of an individual(s). One factor is common in both. They understand that their actions are in their respective nations’ interest.

Before proceeding ahead let us analyse the term of national interest. It is main basis and instrument of foreign policy. Various factors contribute to formulate a foreign policy and all such elements get roots and light from national interest.

It means an interest which is in favour of a state as whole. It includes majority and minority aimed at development and progress of both sections of the state. It demands general welfare of the state without undermining and discriminating any one. Such national interest contributes to international interest which serves the entire mankind on the globe. Unfortunately it has been misunderstood that state policy, contrary to general public welfare, strengthens national interest.

Lord Palmerson of Great Britain said there are no permanent friend and no permanent enemy. Only permanent is interest. It is also said that friend of enemy may be friend and vice versa.

Permanency of such interest may be in national interest subject to condition that neither it discriminates the citizens of the state of such nation on any ground nor deprives other states in its own benefit.

Hitler of Germany and Mussolini of Italy held their policies in the interest of their respective state. The consequences of ideologies and policies of two persons were bitterly experienced by the world. Bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945 by the nuclear US might have been in its interest but it forced mankind to have bitter experience of destruction. Dropping of Mother of All Bombs (Massive Ordnance Air Blast) on Afghanistan by the US in 2017 may be considered in its interest but havoc created in the victim country may not be considered in the interest of humanity. In reality it was also not in the interest of the US as the action might have fueled to fire against the U.S in Afghanistan.

Regional politics mainly emerged in bipolar world after Second World War. It was by product of cold war. Its main aim was to check expansion of sphere of influence of each other by two super powers i.e. the US and the former Union of Soviet Socialist Republics. Both tried to protect interest of each ones bloc. That interest of allies of the bloc must remain protected. It was at the cost of national, regional and alliance interests of the opposite bloc.

Regional politics mainly emerged in bipolar world after Second World War

The economic politics, during and after cold war period, has deprived the under developed and developing countries to have economic security. They may achieve national interest being economically subjugated to economic or political power. They may not feel themselves in position to achieve national interest as words “protection of national interest” may be strange to them.

Democracy is generally known as a rule by majority. A person having majority vote in legislature will form government of a state. A democratic government is not supposed to promote majority at the cost of minority.

India is held as the largest democratic state in the world. The government of Bhartia Janta Party has been elected a second time through majority vote. It is in the national interest of the country to extend protection to the minorities as well. But national interest has been translated in terms of committing brutalities on the minorities. It may be in the interest of manifesto of the Party which caused their return in power corridor through majority support. The country is bound to protect the majority and minority simultaneously without any discrimination.

Famous poet Allama Muhammad Iqbal while analysing the democratic concept of government said:

Democracy is such a form of Government

It counts heads instead of weighing the brain

National interest may not be preferred at the cost of other’s interest and survival. It must be based on welfare of all the countries. It will promote international interest as no human being may be allowed to die due to starvation or lack of resources. No country will feel threat to its political independence and territorial integrity.

The writer is an author and has a doctorate in Political Science