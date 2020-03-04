Gang who blackmailed women via illicit videos and pictures caught

KARACHI: An FIA Cybercrime Reporting Centre (CCRC) team has busted a five-member gang on Wedneday in Karachi, including a father and son who were involved in harassing women by threatening them to make their videos/ images viral on internet.

Pictures and videos were discovered and seized from the possession of the gang which he had taped of the women.

Investigations revealed that tey had taken money from helpless victims using the same blackmailing tactics.

An FIA team under the supervision of female officer Sabeen Ghouri carried out raids at different locations to arrest the suspects. The team recovered 10 mobile phones and obscene videos/ images from them, while a case has been registered against at a police station. The suspects include a father and a son. While, the victim girls are cousins to each other.