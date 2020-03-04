Police registers case against teacher in Khanewal for sexually assaulting a 5th grader

KHANEWAL: Police on Wednesday registered a case against a school teacher in Khanewal for sexually assaulting his 10 year old student for more than one month.

The father of the student of the Government High School 30-10-R told the police that the suspect had been abusing his 10-year-old son for the last month.

