Gomal University islamiyat professor arrested over sexual harassment

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: A professor of Gomal University caught red-handed sexually harassing female students was dismissed from the position by the administration, reported on Monday.

The female students accused Professor Salahuddin of following them on social media.

The professor has been forced to resign.

It has been reported that Professor Salahuddin used to harass students threatening them with scoring lower marks in examinations. There have also been complaints against him for misbehaving with woman teachers, but the administration never initiated any action against him.

This has been discovered by an inquiry committee which has been investigating several complaints.

The inquiry committee, which had been formed by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Governor Shah Farman to probe alleged illegal appointments, out-of-turn promotions, misuse of authority and sexual harassment of students.

The revelations were made after ARY News’ Team Sar-e-Aam raided Gomal University where they witnessed Professor Salahuddin’s involvement in sexual harassment of female students.

Team Sar-e-Aam has also collected all video evidences against the accused professor who was allegedly attempted sexual assaults on female lecturers in the varsity as well.

Prof Salahuddin was also heading the Islamic Research Centre at the university and was working as chairman of the Islamic Studies department and coordinator of the city campus of the university.

here were several investigations against Professor Salahuddin, but by political influence he always escaped. She could not escape and was forced to resign when she was shown the dirty video, and since then she has been arrested.