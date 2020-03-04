Previous govts have only robbed country: Usman Buzdar

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has said that the previous government has only robbed the country.

The chief minister while criticising the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) said that the party shredded the country in pieces and looted only.

Usman Buzdar said that the PMLN government changed the laws to suit their own interests but the current regime was changing that trend.

The provincial government made a every arrangement to ensure its implementation.

Earlier in a statement, the chief minister said that previous government exploited the farmers by not increasing the support prices of these two major crops. The PTI government is farmer-friendly and support prices are enhanced after many years.

This would grant full reward to farmers of their hard work. Punjab will be prosperous when its farmers will be rich, he added. The government will protect farmers’ rights and no one will be allowed to exploit them. Farmers are my brothers and protection of their rights is my responsibility. Every possible step will be taken for the protection of farmers’ rights in future as well, concluded the chief minister.

Notably, Buzdar earlier termed the Ehsaas Programme as a valuable vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The programme was a giant leap towards poverty alleviation and the establishment of the welfare state, he added.

The Chief Minister concluded that 60 percent of beneficiaries would be females and the share of males would be 40 percent.