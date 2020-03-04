US-Afghan Peace Deal and Lessons

It’s ironic and heartening to see both sides (Afghan Taliban and the USA) to budge in the current settlement of an 18 years-long war.

One really hopes that the USA will now adhere to its commitment of non-interference in Afghanistan’s internal matters and respect its territorial sovereignty along with the fulfillment of the primary condition of withdrawal of all American and its coalition forces from Afghanistan.

The Afghan Taliban, on the other hand, has also made numerous concessions and have stepped back from their hitherto rigid stance. Deputy Chief of Afghan Taliban in his opinion writes in the New York Times a couple of weeks ago that the Taliban now recognize all Afghan factions as relevant stakeholders including the Afghan government and women. The rights of women –including work and education– will be ensured in the post-settlement of Afghanistan. He emphasizes that Afghans are now sick and tired of war and are willing to work in cohesion with all the domestic and international stakeholders.

During the 1996-2001 rule of the Afghan Taliban, women were not allowed to study and work. This time Afghan Taliban have shown eagerness in renouncing their barbarism.

Even though they are still emphatic to build an Islamic system in Afghanistan, but they also seem ready to forge a consensus on a political system in post-settlement Afghanistan that will represent all the stakeholders in Afghanistan. In other words, an inclusive and not an exclusive political system like the 1996-2001 regime of Afghan Taliban.

Afghan Taliban have also stipulated in the agreement that Afghanistan will not be used for any terrorist activity against any foreign country, particularly against the United States. Unlike their earlier gaffe of sheltering al-Qaeda after 9/11 attacks, this time they have shed their belligerence against any other state.

One can hardly call it a victory, but through a humane lens, the culmination of this war is a much-desired event that will bring peace and prosperity to the war-ravaged country which has reportedly lost more than 150,000 lives in the almost two-decade-long war.

In the ultimate analysis, it is imperative to cognize the lesson that the last two decades have left for us: An army can only fight an army, no Army can fight a population. The US with all its military might has eventually reached this conclusion. Afghan Taliban have also realized that a vibrant Afghanistan will remain will-o-the-wisp unless all domestic stakeholders forge a mutual consensus on a political system that is emblematic of all segments of Afghanistan’s population.

The writer works as an Engineering Officer in a Textile firm in Karachi. He can be reached at junaidmalik29@gmail.com