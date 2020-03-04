Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh has initiated a ‘Young Torchbearer’ part of the ANF Youth Ambassador Program which is successfully working to control addiction of drugs in the youth, mainly school and college students.

Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh organized a seminar on ‘International Cooperation and Pakistan’s efforts against drug abuse’ at a local hotel here in Karachi.

Envoys of different countries and business community graced the event. Commander Anti-Narcotics Force Sindh Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed Janjua briefed the participants about the efforts of ANF in drug supply reduction, drug demand reduction and international cooperation.

Brigadier Mansoor Ahmed highlighted the efforts made by his Force for the prevention of drugs and raising awareness against drug abuse in educational institutions.

He asserted the need for enhanced collective efforts of the international community against drug abuse and cooperation to control drug smuggling. He said that ANF has started “Young Torchbearer” of the ANF Youth Ambassador Program which is successfully working to control addiction of drugs in the youth, particularly school and college students.

Analysts believe that the major factors behind the increasing rate in drug trafficking into Pakistan are refugees from Afghanistan. Since Afghanistan is the world’s leading producer of cannabis and different types of other substances meanwhile there are hundreds of refining labs in Afghanistan, many right along the Pak-Afghan border, turning substances into heroin. Cannabis and heroin flow from Afghanistan to KPK and Balochistan from various illegal channel especially through illegal border crossing. And then from there these drugs are supplied to different areas of Pakistan by rail, air, and truck.

There are very little treatment options for drug abusers within Pakistan. Those that do exist have come under harsh criticism from advocacy groups including, Human Rights Organizations. State ran centers may appear more like a jail, offer very little, and consists of heavy detoxification, medications, and basic therapies.