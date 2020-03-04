Daily Times

Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show

Noor ul Ain Ali

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has invited immense wrath from netizens after he blatantly abused one of his fellow panelists in a live television show

He made the most derogatory statements towards the woman guest analyst Marvi Sarmid who also happens to be a well-known feminist, activist and analyst.

This unleashed a wave of staunch criticism and censure from everywhere around.

Mahira Khan called out Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and said, ” I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking!”

 

The writer either has devotees who consider him a legend or haters who absolutely abhor him. Either way everyone is conscious of his existence and seem to hold an opinion about him. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has reached a point where there is no one who is neutral regarding him or who is not aware of him. There is an ongoing war between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s lovers and haters on social media.

 

 

