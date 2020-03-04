Khalil-ur-Rehman slammed for abusing fellow panelist in a live show

Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has invited immense wrath from netizens after he blatantly abused one of his fellow panelists in a live television show

He made the most derogatory statements towards the woman guest analyst Marvi Sarmid who also happens to be a well-known feminist, activist and analyst.

This unleashed a wave of staunch criticism and censure from everywhere around.

Mahira Khan called out Khalil ur Rehman Qamar and said, ” I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking!”

I am shocked at what I have just heard and seen!! Sick to the core. This same man who abused a woman on tv is revered and given project after project because of what? We are as much to blame if not more for perpetuating this thinking! #khalilurrehmanqamar — Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) March 4, 2020

#MeraJismMeriMarzi means opposing:

rape

sexual harassment

child marriage

physical abuse

lack of healthcare

domestic violence

human trafficking

bonded labour/slavery

Opposing this statement means perpetuating a culture that produces all of the above.#khalilurrehmanqamar — Nida Kirmani (@nidkirm) March 4, 2020

Appalled! #khalilurrehmanqamar

I usually think people deserve a second chance in life…this guy though is SICK! Needs help and above all a complete BAN across media platforms in every shape and form. — Emmad Hameed (@Emmad81) March 4, 2020

On behalf of every man except Amir Liaqat I apologize for #khalilurrehmanqamar And not apologize for his actions but his entire being and pathetic existence — Shahbaz Taseer (@ShahbazTaseer) March 4, 2020

This man is full of venom and my new definition of disgusting. He needs to be just thrown into the deep side of the ocean. #khalilurrehmanqamar #marvisarmad @marvisirmed https://t.co/6GjikhJmrp — Raheel Rao (@RahealRao) March 3, 2020

The writer either has devotees who consider him a legend or haters who absolutely abhor him. Either way everyone is conscious of his existence and seem to hold an opinion about him. Khalil ur Rehman Qamar has reached a point where there is no one who is neutral regarding him or who is not aware of him. There is an ongoing war between Khalil ur Rehman Qamar’s lovers and haters on social media.