Google Cancels Its Major Event of the Year Due to Coronavirus

Coronavirus has been the headline on every other major newspaper and media channel, highlighting its causes and impact on the world in terms of health crisis and economic loss. There have been several deaths in China and now Italy is leading in the most deaths caused by the virus outside of China. The US has also reported a number of deaths caused by the Corona Virus. The reported cases outside of China are on a hike and day by day it is being reported in major countries around the world. Among the loss of lives, major tech events around the world have also been affected by the Virus. Among the cancellation of Mobile World Congress, Facebook F8 and Geneva Auto Show, Google’s yearly software and developers event called Google I/O has been canceled as well.

Google uses Google I/O as a platform to bring its user the news of major developments in the world of Android and the changes that will come in the newer updates. It highlights its new and upcoming features and hardware for the masses of users. There is a whole section on Android apps and their routine updates. Every year it is attended by thousands of users and developers of Android. It usually is held around the middle of May, since there have been multiple cases confirmed in the US, Google has now canceled this year’s Google I/O event. While talking to The Verge a well-known tech magazine in the US a Google Spokesperson has given the following statement, “Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), and in accordance with health guidance from the CDC, WHO, and other health authorities, we have decided to cancel the physical Google I/O event at Shoreline Amphitheatre,”.

The tickets for this event had already been of sale for a while now. Google has given the option to those who bought the tickets to either get a refund or get next year’s Google I/O 2021 tickets instead while they look for another option to connect to its users this year.