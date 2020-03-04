“Franchise is my baby”, Sammy clarifies stance after cryptic tweet

Peshawar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy rejects the rumors of clash between himself and team owner Javed Afridi, Sammy made it clear that “nothing comes between” him and the franchise.

In a Twitter post, Sammy wrote: “I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro @JAfridi10 and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother.

I can’t believe that the media would think that my bro @JAfridi10 and I would ever have an issue. I’m actually laughing at this. Listen guys I love this man as my own brother. Are u guys serious @PeshawarZalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing. pic.twitter.com/oRc5J5EiCN — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 3, 2020

“Are u guys serious @PeshawarZalmi is my baby and nothing comes between us. Absolutely nothing!”

Earlier, the Zalmi captain had posted a puzzling message in what was seen by some as signs of friction between him and his franchise.

“I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans,” Sammy had tweeted shortly after he was “rested” by Peshawar for their match against Karachi Kings.

I’ve learnt that you are important until you’ve completed your role. #dealingwithhumans — Daren Sammy (@darensammy88) March 2, 2020

Since then, there has been a dearth of information on what made Sammy say such a thing and if it was indeed linked with him not featuring against Karachi.

Zalmi had preferred compatriot Carlos Brathwaite over Sammy against Karachi last. The decision was taken after Sammy’s struggles for form and fitness, during which time Zalmi have descended to fifth on the PSL 2020 points table.

However, their gamble did not work as well as they had hoped, with Brathwaite scoring just 8 runs in Peshawar’s thumping defeat to Kings although he bowled fairly well for his 13-1 in 2 overs.